Bagley/Fosston Flyers win knock out game against Lake of the Woods Bears
The Bagley/Fosston Flyers might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Lake of the Woods Bears. With a final score of 8-5, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.
Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Flyers led 5-1 going in to the second period.
The Flyers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 6-4 going in to the second break.
The Flyers increased the lead to 7-4 early into the third period when Connor Nelson beat the goalie again, assisted by Eric Gerbracht and Alex Christenson.
Jordan Kvernen narrowed the gap to 7-5 two minutes later, assisted by Charlie Eck and Randy Wood.
Isaac Schermerhorn increased the lead to 8-5 late in the third, assisted by Markus Olson and Kassandra Fontaine.