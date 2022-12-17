Bagley/Fosston Flyers win at home against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Bagley/Fosston Flyers won the home game against the Prairie Centre North Stars 7-5 on Friday.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Quinten Friborg. Markus Olson and Breckin Levin assisted.

The Flyers' Markus Olson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Breckin Levin and Quinten Friborg.

The Flyers increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Alex Christenson scored.

The North Stars narrowed the gap to 3-1 with a goal from Aiken Lambrecht late in the first.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Flyers led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The North Stars tied the score 4-4, after only 31 seconds into the third period when Zac Bick beat the goalie, assisted by James Rieland and Derick Sorenson.

Jesse Williams took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Kris Hanson and Eli Fletcher.

Markus Olson tied it up 5-5 four minutes later.

Quinten Friborg took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Breckin Levin and Markus Olson.

Casey Hansen increased the lead to 7-5 one minute later, assisted by Breckin Levin.

Next up:

The Flyers play Duluth Marshall away on Tuesday at 12 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The North Stars will face Mora-Milaca at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena.