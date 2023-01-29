Bagley/Fosston Flyers win at home against Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves
The Bagley/Fosston Flyers won the home game against the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves 7-1 on Saturday.
The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Connor Nelson.
The Timberwolves' Drew Marolt tied it up late into the first, assisted by Jackson Hegman and Deegan Richards.
The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Flyers.
Markus Olson increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Isaac Schermerhorn.
Quinten Friborg increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Isaac Schermerhorn.
Breckin Levin increased the lead to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Quinten Friborg and Markus Olson.
Coming up:
The Flyers travel to MayPort on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Kim Braaten Memorial Arena. The Timberwolves visit St. Paul Johnson to play the Governors on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails.