Bagley/Fosston Flyers win against Crookston Pirates in overtime

The Bagley/Fosston Flyers managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against the Crookston Pirates, ending 6-5 in the action on Tuesday.

Bagley/Fosston's Markus Olson scored the game-winning goal.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Flyers led 3-2 going in to the second period.

Five goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 5-5 going in to the second break.

In overtime, it took 4:38 before Markus Olson scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Kassandra Fontaine.

The Flyers have now won six games in a row.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Pirates hosting the Warriors at 6:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena, and the Flyers playing the Ice Dawgs at 6 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.