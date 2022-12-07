Bagley/Fosston Flyers win 5-2 on the road against Lake of the Woods Bears

The Bagley/Fosston Flyers won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Lake of the Woods Bears a defeat 5-2.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Quinten Friborg. Breckin Levin and Markus Olson assisted.

The Bears tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period when Dillon Govier scored, assisted by Randy Wood and Samuel Stephani.

The Flyers' Breckin Levin took the lead late into the first, assisted by Casey Hansen.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Flyers led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Charlie Eck narrowed the gap to 5-2 late in the third period, assisted by Randy Wood.

Coming up:

The Bears travel to Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena. The Flyers will face Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena.