Bagley/Fosston Flyers keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Bagley/Fosston Flyers as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Prairie Centre North Stars, making it five in a row. They won 8-1 over Prairie Centre.

The Flyers scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Flyers.

Breckin Levin increased the lead to 8-1 late in the third period, assisted by Markus Olson.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the North Stars will play the Cardinals at 5:15 p.m. CST at Civic Arena Sauk Centre, and the Flyers will play the Bearcats at 6 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena.