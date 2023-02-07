Bagley/Fosston Flyers in strong shape as they beat Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers

The Bagley/Fosston Flyers' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers at home on Monday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 6-4, meaning that Bagley/Fosston now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jeron Pinoniemi. Joey Hillukka assisted.

The Panthers' Jeron Pinoniemi increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first.

The Flyers narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Quinten Friborg netted one, assisted by Markus Olson.

The Panthers made it 3-1 with a goal from Jeron Pinoniemi.

The Flyers narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period when Markus Olson found the back of the net, assisted by Breckin Levin and Quinten Friborg.

The Flyers tied the score 3-3 early in the third when Markus Olson beat the goalie again, assisted by Quinten Friborg and Breckin Levin.

Quinten Friborg took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Isaac Schermerhorn and Markus Olson.

Breckin Levin increased the lead to 5-3 one minute later.

Quinten Friborg increased the lead to 6-3 seven minutes later.

Finn Henry narrowed the gap to 6-4 less than a minute later.

Coming up:

The Panthers play against Detroit Lakes on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena. The Flyers will face Becker/Big Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.