Bagley/Fosston Flyers beat Crookston Pirates in overtime

The Bagley/Fosston Flyers hosted the Crookston Pirates in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Bagley/Fosston prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Bagley/Fosston's Breckin Levin scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jack Doda. Teagen Lubinski and Tate Hamre assisted.

The Pirates' Kadin Edwards increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Michael Bochow and Teagen Lubinski.

The Flyers' Markus Olson narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Breckin Levin.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Pirates led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Breckin Levin tied the game 3-3 late in the third period. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Breckin Levin scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Isaac Schermerhorn.

Next games:

The Flyers travel to the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena. The Pirates will face Little Falls at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Prior Lake Lakers.