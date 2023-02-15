Bagley/Fosston Flyers beat Becker/Big Lake Eagles and continue winning run

The game between the Bagley/Fosston Flyers and the Becker/Big Lake Eagles on Thursday finished 5-1. The result means Bagley/Fosston has four straight wins.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Markus Olson.

Breckin Levin scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Casey Hansen.

The Flyers made it 3-0 with a goal from Gage Gunderson.

Late, Gunnar Hanson scored a goal, assisted by Tyler Lillemo and Samuel Rusin , making the score 3-1.

Markus Olson increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Breckin Levin.

Markus Olson increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Breckin Levin.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Flyers hosting the North Stars at 5 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena and the Eagles visiting the Bluejackets at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.