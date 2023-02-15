Aven Prodzinski behind Winona Winhawks' win over Owatonna Huskies

The game between the Winona Winhawks and the Owatonna Huskies saw Winona's Aven Prodzinski in deadly form. Aven Prodzinski scored an incredible four goals in Winona's 5-2 home win.

Easton Kronebush also scored a goal for Winona, while Owatonna's goals came through Broderick Goodnature and Mark Spurgeon.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Huskies took the lead when Mark Spurgeon scored assisted by Andrew Mitchel and Seth Johnson.

Broderick Goodnature increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period, assisted by Ethan Fitch and Noah Truelson.

Aven Prodzinski narrowed the gap to 2-1 three minutes later, assisted by Teis Larsen.

Easton Kronebush tied the game 2-2 one minute later, assisted by Mason Wadewitz and Jackson Cada.

Aven Prodzinski took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Teis Larsen.

Aven Prodzinski then increased the lead to 4-2 in the middle of the third, assisted by Teis Larsen.

Aven Prodzinski increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Teis Larsen.

Next games:

The Winhawks play Dodge County away on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena. The Huskies will face Rochester John Marshall at home on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.