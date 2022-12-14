Austin Uecker scores four in New Ulm Eagles win over Waseca Bluejays

Austin Uecker struck four times as the New Ulm Eagles beat the Waseca Bluejays 12-3 at home.

Blake Soukup, Nick Zins, Jack Albrecht and Kadon Larson scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Waseca's goals came through Kyle Ahlschlager and Brayden Hesch-Priem.

The first period ended with a 8-1 lead for the Eagles.

The Eagles scored four goals in second period an held the lead 12-1 going in to the second break.

Brayden Hesch-Priem narrowed the gap to 2-12 early into the third period, assisted by Kyle Ahlschlager.

The Bluejays' Kyle Ahlschlager narrowed the gap again, at 7:55 into the third period.

The Eagles have now won six games in a row.

Next games:

The Bluejays play against La Crescent-Hokah on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center. The Eagles will face Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Thursday at 1 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.