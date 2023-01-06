Austin Packers secure much-needed win

The Austin Packers have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 4-1 victory over the Red Wing Wingers, things are looking brighter.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Sam Eyre. Gahvin Schaefer assisted.

The Packers' Gahvin Schaefer increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first.

The Packers increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Gahvin Schaefer late in the first.

Nicholas Wooden scored in the second period, assisted by Cameron Schlichting.

Gahvin Schaefer increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Isaac Stromlund.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Packers will play the Eagles at 1 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex, and the Wingers will play the Winhawks at 2 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.