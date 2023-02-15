Austin Packers have ended their losing streak after 2-3 vs. Fairmont Cardinals

The game between the Fairmont Cardinals and the hosting Austin Packers finished 3-2. Austin's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

Austin's Gahvin Schaefer scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Packers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Sam Eyre. Wyatt Thoma and Gahvin Schaefer assisted.

The Packers' Grady Carney increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Gahvin Schaefer.

Jace Prindle scored early into the second period, assisted by Brock Lutterman and Beau Becker.

In the second period, Luke Kester scored a goal, assisted by Teveldal Jace and Hartley Aust, making the score 2-2.

Gahvin Schaefer took the lead in the third period.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Packers will play the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena, and the Cardinals will play the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.