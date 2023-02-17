Austin Packers couldn't stop star-studded Northfield Raiders from winning

The Austin Packers and the Northfield Raiders met on Thursday. Northfield came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 9-0.

The Raiders took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Andrew Winter. Will Cashin and Cullen Merritt assisted.

The Raiders' Parker Vogt increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Cullen Merritt.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Raiders increased the lead to 6-0, after only 28 seconds into the third period when Kamden Kaiser found the back of the net again.

The Raiders increased the lead to 7-0 within the first minute of the third period when Jake Geiger netted one, assisted by Kamden Kaiser and Andrew Winter.

Andrew Winter increased the lead to 8-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Will Cashin.

The Raiders made it 9-0 when Cayden Monson beat the goalie, assisted by Kamden Kaiser in the middle of the third. The 9-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Packers hosting the Huskies at 1 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre and the Raiders visiting the Scarlets at 5:45 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.