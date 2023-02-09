Austin Packers couldn't stop Rochester John Marshall Rockets' winning run

The Rochester John Marshall Rockets and the Austin Packers met on Tuesday. Rochester John Marshall came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-1.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Michael Greiner. Adam Mullenbach and Mason Decker assisted.

The Rockets increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ole Fevold late into the first, assisted by Mason Decker and Jayden Veney.

Adam Mullenbach scored early in the second period, assisted by Cody Ahlstrom.

The Rockets made it 4-0 with a goal from Damon Miller.

The Rockets increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Damon Miller found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Adam Hegrenes and Aiden Kang.

Isaac Stromlund narrowed the gap to 5-1 nine minutes later.

Next up:

The Packers play against Faribault on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Rockets will face Owatonna on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.