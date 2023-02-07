Ashland players win on the road against Moose Lake Area Rebels

The Ashland players won when they visited the Moose Lake Area Rebels on Monday. The final score was 7-1.

The Ashland players took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Parker Pisco.

The Ashland players' Ty Obey increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Kellen Trautt.

The Ashland players increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute of the second period when Ty Obey beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Kellen Trautt.

Kellen Trautt increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Austin Vyskocil and Evan Krall.

Ethan Petersen increased the lead to 5-0 one minute later, assisted by Wyatt Melek.

Peter Fanchi increased the lead to 6-0 one minute later, assisted by Ari Harma and Wyatt Melek.

Ty Obey then increased the lead to 7-0 in the middle of the third.

Peter Knezevich narrowed the gap to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ryden Anderson.