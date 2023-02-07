High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Ashland players win on the road against Moose Lake Area Rebels

The Ashland players won when they visited the Moose Lake Area Rebels on Monday. The final score was 7-1.

img_500245168_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 06, 2023 09:49 PM
The Ashland players took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Parker Pisco.

The Ashland players' Ty Obey increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Kellen Trautt.

The Ashland players increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute of the second period when Ty Obey beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Kellen Trautt.

Kellen Trautt increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Austin Vyskocil and Evan Krall.

Ethan Petersen increased the lead to 5-0 one minute later, assisted by Wyatt Melek.

Peter Fanchi increased the lead to 6-0 one minute later, assisted by Ari Harma and Wyatt Melek.

Ty Obey then increased the lead to 7-0 in the middle of the third.

Peter Knezevich narrowed the gap to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ryden Anderson.

