Ashland players dig deep in the third to win against Moose Lake Area Rebels
The Ashland players and the visiting Moose Lake Area Rebels were tied going into the third, but Ashland pulled away for a 5-2 victory in game action.
The Ashland players took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ty Obey. Wyatt Melek and Ethan Petersen assisted.
The Ashland players increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Ty Obey beat the goalie again, assisted by Kellen Trautt and Dewey Zinnicker.
The Rebels narrowed the gap to 2-1 three minutes into the period when Gavin Mlaskoch scored.
The Rebels made it 2-2 with a goal from Gavin Gamst.
Dewey Zinnicker took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Evan Krall and Wyatt Melek.
Parker Pisco increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Gabe Kivisto and Kellen Trautt.
Ari Harma increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Dewey Zinnicker and Evan Krall.
Next up:
The Ashland players host North Shore on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bay Area Civic Center. The Rebels visit Willmar to play the Cardinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.