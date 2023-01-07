Ashland players beat Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves in overtime

The Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves hosted the Ashland players in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Ashland prevailed. The final score was 5-4.

Ashland's Gabe Kivisto scored the game-winning goal.

The Timberwolves started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Drew Marolt scoring in the first period, assisted by Deegan Richards.

The Ashland players tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Braxton Zaleski halfway through the first period, assisted by Ty Obey and Gabe Kivisto.

The Ashland players' Gabe Kivisto took the lead late into the first, assisted by Ethan Petersen and Gavyn Moncher.

Gavyn Moncher scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Parker Pisco.

The Timberwolves narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period when Logan Loe found the back of the net, assisted by Kole Macho.

Deegan Richards tied the game 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Jace Huntbach and Kadein Zupancich.

Logan Loe took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Deegan Richards.

Ethan Petersen tied it up 4-4 late into the third, assisted by Ty Obey. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Gabe Kivisto scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Ty Obey and Wyatt Melek.

Next games:

The Timberwolves host Bagley/Fosston on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails. The Ashland players visit Mora-Milaca to play the Mustangs on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Bay Area Civic Center.