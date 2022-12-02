Aquinas/Holmen grab extra point vs. Winona Winhawks in overtime

The Winona Winhawks and the visiting Aquinas/Holmen tied 3-3 in regulation on Thursday. Aquinas/Holmen beat Winona in overtime 4-3.

Aquinas/Holmen's Casey Keane scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Aquinas/Holmen players took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Calvin Gilberston.

The Winhawks' Teis Larsen tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first.

The Winhawks took the lead late in the first when Wesylee Kohner scored, assisted by John Vail.

Aven Prodzinski scored late into the second period, assisted by Teis Larsen.

The Aquinas/Holmen players narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period when Tanner Bass found the back of the net.

Owen Hoehn tied the game 3-3 late into the third, assisted by Ayden Dirks and Calvin Gilberston. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:04 before Casey Keane scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Tanner Bass.

Coming up:

The Winhawks host Rochester Mayo on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena. The Aquinas/Holmen players host La Crescent-Hokah to play the Lancers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Austin Packers.