Aquinas/Holmen grab extra point vs. La Crescent-Hokah Lancers in overtime

The Aquinas/Holmen and the visiting La Crescent-Hokah Lancers tied 4-4 in regulation on Tuesday. Aquinas/Holmen beat La Crescent-Hokah in overtime 5-4.

Aquinas/Holmen's Jack Barth scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Aquinas/Holmen players took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Joseph Baranowski. Owen Hoehn assisted.

The Aquinas/Holmen players increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Evan Johnson scored, assisted by Tanner Bass.

The Lancers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Jan Bla'ha halfway through the first.

The Aquinas/Holmen's players Calvin Gilberston increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Owen Hoehn and Ethan Meyer.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Aquinas/Holmen players led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Lancers narrowed the gap again within the first minute when Alex Von Arx found the back of the net, assisted by Wyatt Farrell.

Cooper Carlson tied the game 4-4 four minutes later, assisted by Mitchell Reining. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 6:09 before Jack Barth scored the game-winner for the home team.