Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles win at home against Tartan Titans

The Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles won the home game against the Tartan Titans 5-1 on Tuesday.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Noah Joyce. Gavin Buche assisted.

The Eagles tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Fisher Hatfield in the middle of the first, assisted by Sam Arendt and Carter Ranning.

The Eagles scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Titans play against Hastings on Thursday at 12 p.m. CST at Brainerd Warriors. The Eagles will face Rosemount on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.