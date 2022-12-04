Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles win against Hopkins Royals in overtime
The Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against the Hopkins Royals, ending 4-3 in the action on Saturday.
Apple Valley/Burnsville's Liam Hull scored the game-winning goal.
The Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cole Sieben.
The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Fisher Hatfield scored, assisted by Cole Sieben.
The Royals narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first when Brady Landschoot scored.
The Eagles increased the lead to 3-1 early in the second period when Fisher Hatfield scored again.
The Royals narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period when Suede Milless netted one, assisted by William Degan.
Brady Landschoot tied the game 3-3 five minutes later. With this tie the game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 4:51 before Liam Hull scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Nolan Mickelson.
Next up:
The Royals travel to Bloomington Jefferson on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Eagles will face Rosemount on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.