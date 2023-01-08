Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles beat Farmington Tigers

The Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles won their road game against the Farmington Tigers on Saturday, ending 3-1.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Liam Hull.

The Tigers' Luke Coolidge tied the game halfway through the first, assisted by Brock Harvey.

Cole Sieben scored late in the second period, assisted by Meyer Kreutzmann and Liam Hull.

Nick Lind increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Sam Arendt and Jack Benolkin.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday when the Tigers host Lakeville South at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena and the Eagles welcome the Prior Lake Lakers at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.