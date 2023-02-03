Another win for star-studded Rochester John Marshall Rockets – 6-4 over Northfield Raiders

The Rochester John Marshall Rockets won their road game against the Northfield Raiders. The game finished 6-4. The result means that Rochester John Marshall has four straight wins, while Northfield's run of five games without defeat was ended.

Next up:

The Raiders host the Owatonna Huskies in the next game on the road on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre. The same day, the Rockets will host the Panthers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.