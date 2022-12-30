Another win for star-studded Maple Grove Crimson – 4-3 over Wayzata Trojans

The Maple Grove Crimson won their home game against the Wayzata Trojans. The game finished 4-3. The result means that Maple Grove has seven straight wins, while Wayzata's run of nine games without defeat was ended.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Crimson took the lead when Grant Leneau scored the first goal.

Joey Imgrund then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Ty Patefield and Beck Picconatto assisted.

Cade De St. Hubert narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Brittan Alstead.

Rhys Wallin tied it up 2-2 one minute later, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka.

Blake Steenerson took the lead one minute later, assisted by Lucas Busch and Jack Kernan.

Blake Steenerson increased the lead to 4-2 only seconds later, assisted by Jack Kernan.

Brooks Gengler narrowed the gap to 4-3 four minutes later, assisted by Jake Mattson and Brittan Alstead.

This makes an impressive seven straight victories for the Crimson.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Thursday, with the Crimson hosting Andover at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Community Center, and the Trojans hosting Buffalo at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.