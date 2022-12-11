Another win for star-studded Chanhassen Storm – 4-1 over Minnetonka Skippers

The Chanhassen Storm won their home game against the Minnetonka Skippers. The game finished 4-1. The result means that Chanhassen has four straight wins, while Minnetonka's run of five games without defeat was ended.

The Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jack Christ. Gavin Uhlenkamp and Owen Buesgens assisted.

The Skippers' Hagen Burrows tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by John Stout and Alex Lunski.

Caden Lee took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Owen Buesgens.

Caden Lee increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third assisted by Drew Jensen.

Ben Curtis increased the lead to 4-1 only seconds later, assisted by Billy McNeely and Jack Christ.

With this win the Storm have four straight victories.

Next games:

In the next round on Thursday, the Storm will face Gentry Academy on the road at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden, while the Skippers host Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center.