Another win for star-studded Blake Bears – 6-1 over Southwest Christian Stars

The Blake Bears won their home game against the Southwest Christian Stars. The game finished 6-1. The result means that Blake has four straight wins, while Southwest Christian's run of seven games without defeat was ended.

With this win the Bears have four straight victories.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Bears hosting the Lions at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena and the Stars visiting the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.