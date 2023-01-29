Anoka Tornadoes secure much-needed win

The Anoka Tornadoes have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 4-3 victory over the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings, things are looking brighter.

The visiting Wings started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Tanner Rausch scoring in the first minute.

The Wings increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Dawson Franke netted one.

Tornadoes' Danny Palmquist tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Hunter Brunner assisted.

The Tornadoes made it 2-2 with a goal from Danny Palmquist.

The Tornadoes took the lead, after only 55 seconds into the third period when Alan Vokaty beat the goalie, assisted by Hayden Ceaser.

Kadden Soukoup increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Fred Huebner.

Tanner Rausch narrowed the gap to 4-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Max Burns.

Coming up:

The Tornadoes travel to Rogers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center. The Wings will face Holy Angels on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.