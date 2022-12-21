Anoka Tornadoes end five-loss run

The game between the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets and the Anoka Tornadoes finished 4-3 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Anoka after five straight defeats.

Anoka's Hayden Ceaser scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Trevor Lang.

The Bluejackets' Caleb Wisen tied the game in the first period, assisted by Sean Brown and Wyatt Nutt.

The Tornadoes took the lead late into the first when Fred Huebner scored, assisted by Danny Ness.

Trevor Lang scored early into the second period, assisted by Joshua Graske.

Seth Terhell narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Ethan Boughton.

Finn Overby tied it up 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Seth Terhell and Sean Brown.

Hayden Ceaser took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Ben Fiocello.

Next games:

The Bluejackets travel to Greenway on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena. The Tornadoes visit Mankato West to play the Scarlets on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center - Heritage Hockey Classic.