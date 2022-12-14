Andy Larson unstoppable as Duluth Denfeld Hunters beat Rock Ridge Wolverines

The Duluth Denfeld Hunters beat the Rock Ridge Wolverines at home 5-2. Andy Larson stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Tyler Stuart also scored a goal for Duluth Denfeld, while Rock Ridge's goals came through Isaac Flatley and Easton Walters.

The Hunters took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Tyler Stuart. John Scott assisted.

The Hunters increased the lead to 2-0, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Andy Larson beat the goalie, assisted by Brady McGinn and Kaden Postal.

The Wolverines narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Isaac Flatley scored, assisted by Sam Troutwine and Dylan Hedley.

Easton Walters tied the game 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Dylan Hedley.

Andy Larson took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Kaden Postal and Braeden Erickson.

Andy Larson increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Kaden Postal.

Andy Larson increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later.

Next games:

The Hunters will travel to the Superior on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Wessman Arena. The Wolverines will face Little Falls at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Eveleth Hippodrome.