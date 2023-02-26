Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Andover Huskies win over Grand Rapids Thunderhawks

The Andover Huskies won the game at home against the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks 5-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Andover Huskies took the lead when Cayden Casey netted one assisted by Gavyn Thoreson.

Cooper Conway then tallied a goal early, making the score 2-0. Cayden Casey and Tristen May-Robinson assisted.

Cooper Conway increased the lead to 3-0 in the third period, assisted by Gavyn Thoreson and Tristen May-Robinson.

Gavyn Thoreson increased the lead to 4-0 two minutes later, assisted by Cooper Conway.

In the end the 5-0 came from KJ Sauer who increased the Andover Huskies' lead, assisted by Brooks Cogswell and Anthony Pardo, late into the third period. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
