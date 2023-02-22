Andover Huskies win over Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

The Andover Huskies won the game at home against the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 11-2.

The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Andover Huskies.

The Andover Huskies scored five goals in second period an held the lead 9-1 going in to the second break.

Pierce Gouin narrowed the gap to 9-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Brendan Friday and Ethan Lindgren.

Cooper Conway increased the lead to 2-10 three minutes later, assisted by Gavyn Thoreson and Ben Doll.

Luke Babineau increased the lead to 2-11 three minutes later, assisted by Gavin Sullivan.