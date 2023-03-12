Andover Huskies win over Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders
The Andover Huskies have won their game at the Xcel Energy Center against the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders 5-3.
The Andover Huskies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Tristen May-Robinson. Gavyn Thoreson assisted.
The Raiders' Nate Chorlton tied it up 1-1 late in the first.
The Raiders made it 2-1 midway through the second period when Attila Lippai netted one, assisted by Jake Fisher and Simon Houge.
Late, Cooper Conway scored a goal, assisted by Tristen May-Robinson and Drew Law, making the score 2-2.
Max Bennett took the lead in the third period, assisted by Aidan Siegfried and Charlie Cantwell .
Brooks Cogswell tied the game 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Cayden Casey.
Gavyn Thoreson took the lead one minute later, assisted by Cayden Casey and Cooper Conway.
Landon Stringfellow increased the lead to 5-3 less than a minute later.