Andover Huskies win on the road against Totino-Grace Eagles

The Andover Huskies won the road game against the Totino-Grace Eagles 8-1 on Saturday.

The Eagles tied the game 1-1 late into the first period when Thomas Quast scored, assisted by Gabe Gallivan and Ben Box.

The Andover Huskies' Gavyn Thoreson took the lead late in the first, assisted by Cayden Casey and Tristen May-Robinson.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Andover Huskies led 7-1 going in to the third period.

The Andover Huskies increased the lead to 8-1 early in the third period when Macklin Yelle scored, assisted by Ben Doll and Landon Stringfellow. The 8-1 goal was the last one of the game.

The Andover Huskies have now racked up four straight road wins.

Next games:

The Eagles will travel to the Blaine Bengals on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Andover Huskies will face Blaine on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.