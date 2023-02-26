Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Andover Huskies win and move on

The Andover Huskies have advanced to the next round after a 5-0 victory over the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks in the playoff knock-out game.

img_500258690_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:02 PM

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 16 seconds into the second period, the Andover Huskies took the lead when Cayden Casey beat the goalie assisted by Gavyn Thoreson.

The Andover Huskies made it 2-0 with a goal from Cooper Conway.

Cooper Conway increased the lead to 3-0 in the third period, assisted by Gavyn Thoreson and Tristen May-Robinson.

Gavyn Thoreson increased the lead to 4-0 two minutes later, assisted by Cooper Conway.

The Andover Huskies made it 5-0 when KJ Sauer found the back of the net, assisted by Brooks Cogswell and Anthony Pardo late in the third period. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
