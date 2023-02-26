Andover Huskies win and move on

The Andover Huskies have advanced to the next round after a 5-0 victory over the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks in the playoff knock-out game.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 16 seconds into the second period, the Andover Huskies took the lead when Cayden Casey beat the goalie assisted by Gavyn Thoreson.

The Andover Huskies made it 2-0 with a goal from Cooper Conway.

Cooper Conway increased the lead to 3-0 in the third period, assisted by Gavyn Thoreson and Tristen May-Robinson.

Gavyn Thoreson increased the lead to 4-0 two minutes later, assisted by Cooper Conway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andover Huskies made it 5-0 when KJ Sauer found the back of the net, assisted by Brooks Cogswell and Anthony Pardo late in the third period. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.