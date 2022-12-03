Andover Huskies victorious against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Andover Huskies defeated the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 5-2 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jameson Essen.

The Andover Huskies tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Tristen May-Robinson scored, assisted by Landon Stringfellow and Cooper Conway.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Andover Huskies.

Lewis Majkozak narrowed the gap to 5-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Tanner Rausch and Dayton Franke.

Coming up:

The Wings play Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center. The Andover Huskies will face Moorhead at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Hockey Rink.