Andover Huskies victorious against Centennial Cougars

The Andover Huskies defeated the Centennial Cougars 4-1 on Thursday.

The Andover Huskies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cooper Conway. Cayden Casey and Gavyn Thoreson assisted.

The Cougars tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Brock Carls in the first period, assisted by Sam Menne and Harper Searles.

Landon Stringfellow scored in the second period, assisted by KJ Sauer and Drew Law.

Cayden Casey increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Landon Stringfellow.

Gavyn Thoreson increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Tristen May-Robinson.

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Andover Huskies hosting the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center, and the Cougars playing the Bengals at 3 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.