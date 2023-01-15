Andover Huskies beat Totino-Grace Eagles

The Andover Huskies won their road game against the Totino-Grace Eagles on Saturday, ending 8-1.

The Eagles' Thomas Quast tied the game late into the first period, assisted by Gabe Gallivan and Ben Box.

The Andover Huskies took the lead with a goal from Gavyn Thoreson late in the first, assisted by Cayden Casey and Tristen May-Robinson.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Andover Huskies led 7-1 going in to the third period.

The Andover Huskies increased the lead to 8-1 early into the third period when Macklin Yelle netted one, assisted by Ben Doll and Landon Stringfellow. The 8-1 goal held up as the game winner.

The Andover Huskies have now won four straight road games.

Coming up:

The Eagles play Blaine away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Andover Huskies will face Blaine at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.