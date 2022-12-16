Andover Huskies beat in overtime the Champlin Park Rebels

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Andover Huskies come away with the close win over the Champlin Park Rebels on the road on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

Andover's Cooper Conway scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Rebels took the lead when Jordan Ronn scored the first goal assisted by Trevor Aberwald.

Matthew Peterson then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Nick Carlson assisted.

Gavyn Thoreson narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Cooper Conway and Ben Doll.

Tristen May-Robinson tied the game 2-2 three minutes later, assisted by Landon Stringfellow and Cooper Conway. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Cooper Conway scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Macklin Yelle.

Next up:

The Rebels play Centennial away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial High School. The Andover Huskies will face Wayzata at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Andover Hockey Rink.