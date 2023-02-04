Andover Huskies beat Grand Rapids Thunderhawks and continue winning run

The game between the Andover Huskies and the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks on Friday finished 4-1. The result means Andover has nine straight wins.

Next up:

The Andover Huskies host Blaine on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Hockey Rink. The Thunderhawks host Wayzata to play the Trojans on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center - Plymouth.