Andover Huskies beat Coon Rapids Cardinals and continue winning run

The game between the Coon Rapids Cardinals and the Andover Huskies on Saturday finished 9-1. The result means Andover has seven straight wins.

Next up:

The Cardinals host the East Ridge Raptors on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The Andover Huskies will face Elk River/Zimmerman on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.