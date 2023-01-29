High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Andover Huskies beat Coon Rapids Cardinals and continue winning run

The game between the Coon Rapids Cardinals and the Andover Huskies on Saturday finished 9-1. The result means Andover has seven straight wins.

img_500237615_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 09:22 PM
Share

The game between the Coon Rapids Cardinals and the Andover Huskies on Saturday finished 9-1. The result means Andover has seven straight wins.

Next up:

The Cardinals host the East Ridge Raptors on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The Andover Huskies will face Elk River/Zimmerman on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.