Andover Huskies beat Blaine Bengals and continue winning run

The game between the Andover Huskies and the Blaine Bengals on Tuesday finished 9-0. The result means Andover has 10 straight wins.

The hosting Andover Huskies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tristen May-Robinson. Gavyn Thoreson and Cayden Casey assisted.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Andover Huskies.

Ben Doll increased the lead to 7-0 in the third period, assisted by Gavyn Thoreson and Cooper Conway.

Cooper Conway increased the lead to 8-0 one minute later, assisted by Cayden Casey and Gavyn Thoreson.

The Andover Huskies made it 9-0 when Cayden Casey netted one, assisted by Cooper Conway and Gavyn Thoreson halfway through the third period. The 9-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

Next up, the Andover Huskies face Maple Grove at 3 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - TCO Rink. The Bengals take on Blake at home at 3 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. Both games are set for on Saturday.