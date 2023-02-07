Althaus strikes twice as North Shore Storm beat Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves

The North Shore Storm defeated the visiting Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves 5-3 on Monday.

The visiting Timberwolves took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Garrett Rohr. Brecken Sandberg and Tommy Homer assisted.

The Storm's Jake Stadler tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Tucker Cook and Cole Anderson.

The Storm took the lead late into the first when Ayden Althaus scored, assisted by Jake Stadler and Jacob Carpenter .

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Storm.

Jackson Hegman narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period, assisted by Deegan Richards and Drew Marolt.

Jacob Carpenter increased the lead to 5-3 late in the third, assisted by Ryan Christiansen and Jake Stadler.

Next up:

The Storm host Moose Lake Area on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena. The Timberwolves will face Moose Lake Area on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails.