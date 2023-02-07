Althaus scores 2 in North Shore Storm's win over Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves

The North Shore Storm bested the visiting Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves 5-3 on Monday.

The Timberwolves took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Garrett Rohr. Brecken Sandberg and Tommy Homer assisted.

The Storm tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Jake Stadler halfway through the first, assisted by Tucker Cook and Cole Anderson.

The Storm's Ayden Althaus took the lead late in the first, assisted by Jake Stadler and Jacob Carpenter .

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Storm.

Jackson Hegman narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period, assisted by Deegan Richards and Drew Marolt.

Jacob Carpenter increased the lead to 5-3 late in the third, assisted by Ryan Christiansen and Jake Stadler.

Next up:

The Timberwolves play against Moose Lake Area on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena. The Storm will face Moose Lake Area on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails.