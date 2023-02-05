Alexandria Area Cardinals' winning streak broken by Duluth Denfeld Hunters

The Alexandria Area Cardinals have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters, Alexandria Area was on a run of six straight wins. But, Saturday's game at Runestone Community Center finished 5-4 and the winning streak was ended.

Next games:

The Cardinals will travel to the St. Cloud Tigers on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex. The Hunters will face Duluth Marshall on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.