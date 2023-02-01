Alexandria Area Cardinals' winning run continues as Little Falls Flyers' has ended

After having enjoyed a run of five straight wins, the Little Falls Flyers hit a wall at home against the Alexandria Area Cardinals. Alexandria Area won 3-2 (after overtime) and claimed their sixth win in a row.

Next up:

The Flyers host the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena. The Cardinals will face Duluth Denfeld at home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.