Alexandria Area Cardinals win knock out game against Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines

The 7-2 win at home for the Alexandria Area Cardinals against the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines means the Alexandria Area Cardinals are through to the next round.

The Cardinals started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Joe Lamski scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jack Lamski.

The Wolverines tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Evan Lunde scored, assisted by MJ Lunde.

The Cardinals' Tyler Kludt took the lead halfway through the first period, assisted by Nick Peterson.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Evan Anderson late in the first, assisted by Tyler Kludt.

The Cardinals scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

The Wolverines narrowed the gap to 5-2 early into the third period when Dalton Moyer found the back of the net.

Joe Lamski increased the lead to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by Henry Ramstorf.

Joe Lamski increased the lead to 7-2 nine minutes later.