Alexandria Area Cardinals win knock out game against Breckenridge Blades

The 14-0 win at home for the Alexandria Area Cardinals against the Breckenridge Blades means the Alexandria Area Cardinals are through to the next round.

The Cardinals scored seven goals in first period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the first break.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 10-0 going in to the third period.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 11-0 early in the third period when Cameron O'shea found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Kasen Muscha.

Tyler Kludt increased the lead to 12-0 two minutes later, assisted by Gage Castle.

Joe Lamski increased the lead to 13-0 one minute later, assisted by Nick Peterson.

In the end the 14-0 came from Gavin Olson who increased the Cardinals' lead, early into the third. That left the final score at 14-0.