High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Alexandria Area Cardinals win knock out game against Breckenridge Blades

The 14-0 win at home for the Alexandria Area Cardinals against the Breckenridge Blades means the Alexandria Area Cardinals are through to the next round.

February 22, 2023 12:15 AM

The Cardinals scored seven goals in first period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the first break.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 10-0 going in to the third period.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 11-0 early in the third period when Cameron O'shea found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Kasen Muscha.

Tyler Kludt increased the lead to 12-0 two minutes later, assisted by Gage Castle.

Joe Lamski increased the lead to 13-0 one minute later, assisted by Nick Peterson.

In the end the 14-0 came from Gavin Olson who increased the Cardinals' lead, early into the third. That left the final score at 14-0.

