Alexandria Area Cardinals win at home against St. Cloud Crush

The Alexandria Area Cardinals won when they visited St. Cloud Crush on Friday. The final score was 4-2.

The hosting Cardinals opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Nick Peterson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Tyler Kludt.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Gavin Olson in the first period, assisted by Leo Kompelien and Kasen Muscha.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Evan Anderson scored, assisted by Nick Peterson and Tyler Kludt.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Crush narrowed the gap again with a goal from Joe Hess, assisted by Landon Austin and Henry Burkstrand at 9:01 into the third period.

Next up:

The Cardinals play Breckenridge away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The Crush will face Brainerd at home on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.