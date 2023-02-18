Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Alexandria Area Cardinals win at home against St. Cloud Crush

The Alexandria Area Cardinals won when they visited St. Cloud Crush on Friday. The final score was 4-2.

February 17, 2023 11:40 PM

The hosting Cardinals opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Nick Peterson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Tyler Kludt.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Gavin Olson in the first period, assisted by Leo Kompelien and Kasen Muscha.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Evan Anderson scored, assisted by Nick Peterson and Tyler Kludt.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Crush narrowed the gap again with a goal from Joe Hess, assisted by Landon Austin and Henry Burkstrand at 9:01 into the third period.

Next up:

The Cardinals play Breckenridge away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The Crush will face Brainerd at home on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.