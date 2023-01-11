Alexandria Area Cardinals win at home against Brainerd Warriors
The Alexandria Area Cardinals won when they visited the Brainerd Warriors on Tuesday. The final score was 6-3.
Next up:
Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Cardinals hosting the Sabres at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena and the Warriors visiting the Greyhounds at 5 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.